Emmanuelle Wargon does not want to put an end to single-family homes but criticizes subdivisions

For the Minister for Housing, it is the model of the subdivision pavilion which must be ended and not that of individual houses.

“I do not wish to question the individual house, the question is where and how we build to meet the aspirations of the French”. The Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, returned to BFMTV on her remarks made last Thursday.

The minister declared: “the old-fashioned model of the pavilion with a garden which can be walked around is no longer sustainable and is leading us to a dead end. We must take responsibility for putting this model behind us”.

Accused of wanting to put an end to single-family homes, his speech was strongly criticized, while 68% of French people live in this type of housing, according to figures from INSEE dating from 2017.

“I only spoke of houses in housing estates. The single-family house is a dream of the French and I understand it”, insists Emmanuelle Wargon on Monday.

According to the Minister of Housing, it was a criticism “of the town planning model of the 60s and 70s which caused the number of housing estates on the outskirts of towns all over France”. “It was a call to imagine the city and town planning of tomorrow,” she adds.





Renovate town-center houses in the countryside

“These housing estates have three consequences that the French are familiar with. On the one hand, the desertification of town centers which no longer have services, no more hairdressers, no more groceries, no more coffee. But also a feeling of isolation. , a loss of social bond in these subdivisions and finally, the question of the fate of our agricultural land since we have lost 25% since 1960 “, assures Emmanuel Wargon.

For the Minister of Housing, the solution lies in part in the renovation of abandoned houses in rural town centers. “If we retype them, we can have a good quality of life in a village center, without being in the process of exploiting agricultural or natural land,” she explains.

“This model is no longer sustainable when it is far from everything, that it is not connected to any service, when it is the cause of desertification elsewhere”, concludes the minister who assures that her speech was nothing ‘other than a “call to imagine the city and town planning of tomorrow”.