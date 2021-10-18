More

    End of the compulsory mask in schools in 12 new departments, Lozère puts it back

    It would almost be faster to give you a list of the departments where you still have to wear the mask. This Monday, the schoolchildren 12 new departments can take it off and have a good blow. Among them, there is finally the first department of Ile-de-France, Seine-et-Marne. Moselle and Haut-Rhin are also among the departments where the incidence rate of
    Covid-19 is less than 50, freeing all the Grand-Est, as well as Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Var and Haute-Vienne.

    The other good news for these territories is the lifting of the gauges for certain establishments open to the public, such as concert halls or discos. But be careful, at school, teachers and adult staff should always wear their masks for the time being.


    Return of the mask to Lozère

    In total, there are only 18 departments in mainland France, and 3 overseas, where wearing a mask is still compulsory at school.

    A special case in the batch: the Lozere. The mask had fallen very quickly, but an epidemic outbreak brought the department back above an incidence rate of 100. The sentence fell, the students must again hide their noses and smile.


