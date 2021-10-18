More

    England: Premier League player anonymously discusses his homosexuality

    Sports


    A Premier League player confided in his homosexuality but preferred to do so anonymously to avoid hostile reactions.

    Speech is freed but remains anonymous. A player in the English Championship told the Sun that he had asked for psychological help to evacuate hostile fears if he revealed his secret.

    “We are in 2021 and I should be free to tell everyone who I am,” he explains. But there are a few fans in the stands who are still stuck in the 1980s. I want to be open with people because that’s what I am and what I’m proud of. But the truth is, I would be crucified. ”

    The player reportedly spoke with Amal Fashanu, niece of former Norwich player Justin Fashanu, who came out in 1990 before committing suicide in 1998. In addition to a documentary on her uncle, she created an association charity dedicated to the fight against homophobia and racism in sport.


    “When I play, I have the impression that the fans can guess and that they judge me, relates the anonymous player to the tabloid. Can they guess from the clothes I wear off the court? It had a terrible effect on me mentally. It’s terrifying.”

    Two Premier League players had revealed their homosexuality to their relatives in 2020, while maintaining their anonymity publicly.


