EPFL – A breakthrough in the detection of Alzheimer’s disease

An EPFL researcher has identified the signs of brain activity that make up our brain imprint, just like a fingerprint. It could be useful for detecting neurological diseases.

2021 EPFL

Enrico Amico, scientific collaborator at the Neuroprosthesis Center and at EPFL’s Medical Image Processing Laboratory, is interested in the fact that each individual has his own brain imprint and that it is quickly identifiable. His study, published in the journal “Sciences Advances”, could also lead to advances in the early detection of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“The goal of my research is to analyze and understand the networks and connections in the brain, especially the links between its different parts. To work on this, we use MRIs which measure brain activity over a defined period, ”explains the scientist in an EPFL press release.

The connectome, a colored matrix

Thanks to the data obtained, the researchers are able to produce a summary of this activity which is reflected in the form of a graph that takes the appearance of colored matrices. It is, in other words, a map of the brain’s neural networks called a “functional brain connectome”.

“It’s all in these graphics. Thus, by observing the connectomes, it is possible to determine what the person is doing during their scan. If it is inactive or if it is performing a task, for example. The connectomes change depending on the exercise in the brain and the regions involved, ”summarizes Enrico Amico.

Example of a connectome map. 2021 EPFL

Quick expression

In 2015, scientists at Yale University had succeeded, using these matrices, to establish that each brain had its own imprint, like a fingerprint. But if until now, identifying the brain imprint has always been done on the basis of MRI scans carried out over several minutes, the Lausanne researcher has managed to reduce this time.

“We realized that we find indications of the cerebral imprint on very short moments. We can be satisfied with a more concise observation time, ”notes the scientist. Indeed, from 1 minute 40, some data turns out to be detectable.

His analyzes have also made it possible to show that the information detected the most quickly comes from the sensory parts of the brain. These include areas related to eye movements, perception and visual attention. Over time, regions of the frontal cortex, those associated with more complex cognitive functions, also begin to reveal information unique to each of us.

Detection of neurological diseases

In line with his research, Enrico Amico will now set about comparing the brain prints of healthy patients and patients with Alzheimer’s. During these early investigations, the researcher noticed that all of the unique features that made up the brain imprint disappeared with the progression of the disease. “It is becoming more and more difficult to recognize patients on the basis of their connectomes. It’s as if a person with Alzheimer’s lost their cerebral identity, ”he explains.

With this in mind, potential applications could include the early detection of neurological diseases where brain prints disappear. The Enrico Amico technique can be used in patients with autism, or stroke, or even in subjects suffering from drug addiction.

( fro )