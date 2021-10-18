Equities or real estate: which is the best performing investment in the long term?



the health crisis had differentiated effects on economic players, which is illustrated by very heterogeneous performances depending on the investments. (Photo credit: 123RF)

Every year, the IEIF (real estate and land savings institute) compares the performance of investments over a long period. In this 2021 edition, taking into account the year 2020 leads to a strong change in performance rankings according to the periods selected.

The savings behavior of the French

Prevented from consuming during the health crisis, the savings rate of the French increased sharply in 2020, reaching 21.3% against 14.5% on average between 1992 and 2019. This savings was mainly oriented towards deposits on sight and booklets. This saving behavior can be seen everywhere in Europe: Germany 25%, Netherlands 24%, Italy 17%, Eurozone 19%.

An evolution of the performance ranking

In 2020, many equity markets recorded very good performances. The physical real estate market has brought out even more clearly the dichotomy between Office and Retail real estate, which suffered from the crisis, and Logistics and Residential real estate, which aroused a lot of interest from investors. Listed real estate, for its part, has lagged far behind.





Over 5 years (2015-2020): direct real estate is the best performing asset class. Industrial (logistics and business premises) has the highest 5-year IRR, with more than 17%, followed by Offices with an IRR of 9.5%. Offices and Housing are ahead of Equities in terms of performance, with much lower volatility.

Over 10 years : direct real estate is still in first place. The 10-year IRR for the Industrialist reached 9.7%, followed by Shops and Offices, with 8.1% and indirect real estate with 5.7% for SCPIs and 4.1% for OPCIs. We can see a change in trend because in 2019, Property Ownership (4.6% in 2020) and Equities (7.9% in 2020) were ahead of other assets.

Over 15 years : Shops are at the top of the ranking. The period corresponds to the golden age of this asset.

Over 20 years : real estate, in all its forms, comes before other investments. Retail dominates the ranking (20-year IRR over 18%), followed by Offices (11.6%), Logistics (10.5%), Housing (Paris 10.1% and France 10.6% ), SCPIs (9.0%) and Property Ownership (11.4%). Over this period, Equities fell further, with an IRR of 3.2%, due to successive crises (bursting of the internet bubble, financial crisis, Euro crisis).

Over 30 years : Equities return to the top of the ranking, at the same level as Housing, with an IRR of 9.0%. Housing France presents a performance equivalent to that of listed assets, but with half the volatility.



Graphic: source IEIF

For Stéphanie Galiègue, Deputy Managing Director of the IEIF, “the results of the 2021 edition confirm an increasingly strong dichotomy between the real estate asset classes whose performances are the most robust, like the Industrial , (in particular Logistics) and Housing (low volatility) and those whose model has been weakened by the health crisis and its economic consequences: the model of shops in general and shopping centers in particular (the latter subject posed before the pandemic) and, to a lesser extent, that of Offices impacted by changes in working methods, organization and user expectations ”.