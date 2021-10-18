Eric Di Meco reframes Benjamin Pavard

This weekend, Benjamin Pavard took advantage of an interview with Canal + to express his dissatisfaction with the treatment reserved for him by the French public. Tired of being criticized, the 2018 world champion demanded more respect. But for Eric Di Meco, the Bayern Munich defender should not have responded to criticism. And here’s why.

“I remember his debut in Lille. He is world champion, he plays for Bayern and he will stop at criticism while he has a coach who trusts him. He must be on top and above all, he must be aware that when he does this kind of outing, he is lending a cove. When he makes the comparison with Hakimi and Alexander-Arnold, he suffers from the comparison. He must be aware that we have had a shortage of right-back in France for a long time. Just be aware of how lucky you are, how generational you are. (…) He benefits from a lack of a right side in his generation and a coach who does not hesitate to play central defenders in the corridors. Enjoy this “, he said on RMC Sport. The message got through.



