Eric Zemmour thinks that the hospital is “besieged” by foreigners, these doctors answer

POLITICS – For him, the evils of the public hospital are due to foreigners and to three letters: AME. During a rally in Béziers, Saturday, October 16, polemicist Éric Zemmour called for the abolition of State medical aid (AME), a system that offers foreigners in an irregular situation access to healthcare and which has long been one of the favorite political targets of the far right.

“The hospital is under siege by people from all over the world. We must remove the AME ”, tweeted the nearly presidential candidate, on the sidelines of this gathering with the mayor of Béziers Robert Ménard.

If the proposal is not a surprise coming from a representative of this camp, moreover twice convicted of incitement to hatred, the idea of ​​a public hospital “under siege” because of this aid system provoked the corrections and aroused some mockery from caregivers working in the field.

“Less than 1% of patients consulting in the emergency room in Nantes fall under the AME”, recalled on Twitter Philippe Le Conte, doctor at the Nantes University Hospital. “You know what Eric? There is no one beneficiary of the AME who besieges my hospital, or it is the seat most light of the history of the seats ”, laughs the very popular Facebook page“ To be or not Toubib ”, held by a doctor in the pediatric emergency room, in a forum shared almost 40,000 times.

According to the 2021 Finance Bill cited by Infomigrants, the budget allocated to State Medical Aid (AME) is expected to amount to around one billion euros in 2021, or only 0.5% of the 200 billion euros in health insurance spending.