Eruption of Cumbre Vieja in La Palma: will the volcano soon subside, after a month of intense activity?

Erupted on September 19, the Cumbre Vieja in La Palma has maintained intense volcanic activity for a month now, leaving little respite for the inhabitants and authorities of the Canaries.

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja continues this Monday, October 18. After fifty years of sleep, the volcano spits lava, almost without respite. Now, the lava has traveled nearly 800 hectares. Scientists agree on one thing, evolution forecasts are particularly difficult.

An evolution that thwarts the observed trends

Bixente Soler, vulcanologist at Csic (the Spanish CNRS) explained to the microphone of France Inter that the duration of the current eruption broke with a continuity observed for several centuries.

“Since the eruption of 1585 which lasted 84 days, all eruptions to date have lasted shorter than the previous one. In 1949, 38 days, then in 1971, 25 days. With this we are at 29, which breaks a historical series of 436 years“, indicates the vulcanologist.

If we could previously expect a duration of less than 25 days, the current activity of the volcano does not for the time being suggest a lull. In question, a still significant seismic activity and images disseminated by the geological institute clearly show the existence of at least three emission centers in the volcano, local media notes.

No end in the “short or medium term”

The seismic activity is still important and the level of sulfur dioxide in the air did not predict in recent days, a possible short-term lull. “Currently, the level of sulfur dioxide does not allow us to think that the end of the eruption could intervene in the short or medium term.“, said María José Blanco, spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), during a press conference on October 13.





This Monday the Csic released a new video of the eruption captured the day before, testifying to the intensity of the lava flows.

El volcán de #LaPalma sigue con una intensa actividad estromboliana con proyección de piroclastos y generando un abundante flujo de lava that discurs in dirección al mar. Estas imágenes, del investigador Manuel Nogales, del @IPNA_CSIC, muestran la actividad del volcán ayer. pic.twitter.com/jUHPze3L3N – CSIC (@CSIC) October 18, 2021

“The rash continues with intense Strombolian activity with projection of pyroclastic rocks and generating an abundant lava flow which runs in the direction of the sea “, notes the research institute.

Risk of encounter between lava and sea

The meeting of lava and sea could generate toxic gas emissions. Such a phenomenon has already been observed when the first lava flow reached the sea, and the inhabitants of the affected area could be forced to confine themselves.

In addition, the quality of the air is scrutinized daily by specialized organizations, because of the climatological conditions which accentuate the phenomenon to a greater or lesser extent. As of Saturday, planes can no longer serve the island due to ash in the air. According to local media, some companies resumed flights on Monday.