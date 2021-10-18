EU prepares response to British threats over Northern Ireland deal

Despite European proposals to ease controls in Northern Ireland, differences persist between Brussels and London. The main member states have asked the European Commission to consider a plan to retaliate if Article 16 is triggered by the British government.

How far will the British government go? Two years after the signing of the Northern Irish protocol with the European Union, the United Kingdom is now demanding a complete revision of the text. And even threatens to tear him apart if he doesn’t win his case.

It has been several weeks since Boris Johnson and his government denounced this protocol which keeps Northern Ireland in the European customs union and single market. Objective sought: to prevent the return of a physical border to the island of Ireland, which would risk weakening the 1998 peace agreement. The other side of the coin is that this situation creates a de facto sea border. ‘Ireland, between Great Britain and the British Province. Unacceptable for unionists who denounce an incomprehensible difference in treatment with the rest of the country.

Shortly after its entry into force in early 2021, the protocol further led to supply difficulties in Northern Ireland and aroused tensions in ports where customs officials were targeted. To avoid the conflagration, Boris Johnson’s government has repeatedly postponed the entry into force of new controls on certain goods bound for the island.

This moratorium policy has its limits, however. The first being that it cannot be permanent. British Brexit Minister David Frost therefore ended up knocking on the door of the European Union to demand an in-depth renegotiation of the Northern Irish protocol, the “only way” according to him “to protect our country, our people. , our trade, our territorial integrity, our peace process “.

UK brandishes Article 16 threat, EU takes action

Not opposed to some changes in the text, Brussels, on the other hand, has always said against a complete revision of the agreement. Which doesn’t really help London’s business. Hence the threat from David Frost to trigger article 16 which allows one of the parties to the agreement to take measures that go against the protocol if its provisions cause “serious economic and societal difficulties. or environmental issues likely to persist “.





Last week, the European Union made a move by proposing to significantly reduce phytosanitary controls and customs formalities for a wide range of goods intended for Northern Ireland only consumption and which therefore will not be covered. the single European market.

“I think the EU has really made an effort to go beyond” what it usually offers, admitted David Frost. “But there are of course big differences and that is what we are going to talk about today,” the minister said on Friday during a visit to the European Commission.

The most important of these differences is that of the right of scrutiny of the Court of Justice of the European Union on the implementation of the Northern Irish protocol. The British would rather set up “international arbitration” to enforce the laws of the single market in Northern Ireland. An unacceptable change in the eyes of Europeans.

Trade war

Despite the EU’s proposals, the threat of Article 16 brandished by the British has therefore still not been lifted. To deal with any eventuality, France, Germany and the Netherlands, supported by Spain and Italy, have asked the European Commission to prepare a “solid and proportionate” response plan, according to diplomats quoted speak Financial Times.

Among the solutions envisaged, a trade war which would result in reinforced controls of goods and customs duties on British exports. UK electricity and gas supply from the EU could also be restricted.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, however, said he prefers the “constructive path” to resolve the issues between London and Brussels by viewing the existing Brexit deal as a “baseline”.