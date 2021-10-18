Euro 2020: England sanctioned by UEFA

The scenes had shocked the football world. Before the kick-off of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, several supporters without tickets forced the entrance to Wembley, causing scenes of chaos and several brawls. Incidents which have just been punished by the UEFA disciplinary committee.

What follows after this advertisement

“Following an investigation by a UEFA ethics and discipline inspector into the incidents that occurred during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England, played on 11 July 2021 at Wembley Stadium in London, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body today took the following decision:



