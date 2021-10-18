Evan Fournier eager to start the “real” season | NBA

Clumsy in the preseason, 10 points at 36% overall address including a small 30% away, Evan Fournier is still in his adaptation phase with the Knicks.

His coach, Tom Thibodeau, also encouraged him on Sunday, with Kemba Walker, to remain confident and to continue to do what he can do best, namely to score. Today, the Olympic silver medalist confirms in the columns of the New York Post, that he is hardly worried.

“They told me and it makes sense” he explains. “This season is kind of the first time that I’m one of the new guys on my team. But I don’t care. The preseason is the preseason. It’s done to make mistakes and learn to play with teammates and set up game systems; Once the season has started, you find your rhythm. The main thing is to be yourself. “

Facing Boston then Orlando to start

With four wins in four preseason games, the last of which was a buzzer shot from Julius Randle, the Knicks arrive in great shape to start the regular season. A schedule that reserves them the reception of Boston to start (an ESPN poster), which is eagerly awaiting Evan Fournier who wants intense games.

“Honestly, yes. There is just a different vibe with the start of the season. No one takes the preseason lightly, of course. But it is not the same intensity, nor the same level of concentration. When it starts, it starts for real. Especially when you have a big game like us against Boston. “

The coincidence of the calendar then made that the Knicks will move to Orlando, the former flagship club of Evan Fournier. But the former Magic is not sentimental because, on the one hand, it is not the style of the house, and, on the other hand, it is not so much the same Orlando team. than in his time.

“I played there for seven years. It’s funny that it’s after, Boston then Orlando. I am not someone who projects me, I stay in the present moment. I try anyway. There are a lot of guys who have left the Magic in the last couple of years. The staff have also changed and there are only a few guys left that I know. “



