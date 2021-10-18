EXCLUSIVE SURVEY – A majority of French people are already starting to reduce their energy consumption

Posted on Oct 18, 2021, 12:58 PMUpdated Oct 18, 2021, 1:10 PM

In 2017, employment and the fight against unemployment had dominated the debates ahead of the presidential election. Six months before the first round of the 2022 ballot, another theme is emerging: that of purchasing power, the main subject of concern for the French this coming back to school.

Their expectations on the evolution of the cost of living are very negative, shows an Opinionway-Square poll for “Les Echos” and Classic Radio. More than three quarters of French people expect food and housing prices to rise. Even more (85%) fear an increase in energy prices. This Monday, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, may have confirmed working on a fuel check, after the establishment of an exceptional “energy check” of 100 euros for the most modest in order to compensate for the surge in fuel costs. gas price, not sure that this is enough to reassure.

Only a quarter of French people (28%) say they have confidence in government action to limit the effects of price increases. And only a slim majority of Emmanuel Macron’s voters in 2017 (56%) count on the executive.

Consequences on well-being

Regardless of the type of energy – with the exception of firewood – the French are pessimistic and expect sharp price increases in the coming months. More than two-thirds (69%) of them expect the prices of natural gas or gasoline and diesel to increase significantly. In a context where purchasing power has become a subject of concern, “it is a decisive subject for a whole part of the population”, observes Frédéric Micheau, deputy general manager of OpinionWay. This is particularly the case for the most modest households and those living in rural areas, very dependent on the car for their trips.





These negative expectations are already reflected in behavior, and “have consequences for the daily well-being of the French”, underlines Frédéric Micheau. More than half of those polled already say they no longer use a car, even in rural areas. Almost as many say they unplug electrical devices they don’t use or turn down the heat. And a large third of them even say they cut it even if they are cold, the proportion even rising to 58% in households earning less than 1,000 euros per month. But these restrictions also apply to young people under 35. “After the ‘yellow vests’ crisis, the subject is sensitive. This must be a point of attention for the government, ”said the director of Opinionway.

VAT reduction

If they hardly count on the executive to limit the impact of the rise in energy prices, the French expect measures that protect their purchasing power. With regard to their housing, the reduction in VAT on energy sources is acclaimed by half of those polled – followed by the price freeze. These two measures are particularly favored by the support of Marine Le Pen. The voters of Emmanuel Macron and Benoît Hamon in 2017 plead more for long-term solutions: the obligation to renovate the most energy-consuming housing, for example. More than a third of French people favor a personal approach. On the other hand, the “fuel check” has not been tested by the pollsters.

Survey conducted on October 13 and 14, 2021, with a sample of 1,005 people, using the quota method.