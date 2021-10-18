Fable: After strange tweets, Microsoft calms the enthusiasm of the players

Many players are waiting for news of the reboot of Fable, currently in development at Microsoft and Playground Games. Thus, when a tweet suggests announcements, the community ignites.

Sunday, the following people the Xbox Game Studios Publishing Twitter account tease an ad for today, accompanied by a chicken emoji, referring to the license created by Lionhead Studios. The account adds a layer soon after, mentioning in particular Fable Anniversary in a tweet deleted from:

Quickly, the theories rocketed. Some players have imagined the return of the original trilogy via a remaster, while others saw it a roundabout way to tease news reboot. But, last night, a new tweet came to calm all these beautiful people:

Sorry for any confusion! We don’t have any big game news tomorrow, or any info about @WeArePlayground‘s upcoming Fable game.

– Xbox Game Studios Publishing (@XboxPublishing) October 18, 2021

Sorry for all the confusion! We don’t have any big announcements to make tomorrow (this Monday, therefore, editor’s note), nor any info on Playground Games’ next Fable game to give.

That has the merit of being clear. To have news of the new Fable, it will therefore be necessary to be patient. On June 25, Phil Spencer, big boss of the Xbox division, asked players to stay alert, but especially to trust the developers. Announced in June 2020 via a short teaser, the title will use the Forza engine to portray his new adventure, and will take the form of an open-world action-RPG as expected.

