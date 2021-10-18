Fable: an announcement today, but not for the game from Playground Games | Xbox one

This week, Fable is entitled to an anniversary date and the Xbox Game Studios Publishing account teased this weekend to announce an event. Some then imagined having news of the new Fable developed by Playground Games, but that will not be the case.

Teasing and a little too much hype

The official Xbox Game Studios Publishing Twitter account first posted two tweets mentioning an announcement today about Fable. Fable Anniversary was then quoted. But seeing the excitement around this teasing, the tweets were deleted and a note of apology was posted.

Sorry for the confusion ! We don’t have any big game news tomorrow or any info on the next Fable from PlayGround Games.

In this case, it’s hard to imagine what the announcement will be today. We know that the first Fable was released on September 14, 2004 and that Fable 2 was released on Xbox 360 on October 21, 2008. It is therefore this week that we are celebrating the anniversary of the second opus.





One detail seems important in this story, however, is that the tweets were posted by Xbox Game Studios Publishing, responsible for partnerships with third-party publishers. There was therefore little chance that the announcement concerns the next Fable game from the developers of Forza Horizon since it is an internal studio.

Logically, it would therefore be necessary to turn to the side of Xbox partners. But why is that? If the account states that no major announcements are to be expected, it could be a more classic celebration. But since this week coincides with the anniversary of the second opus, we could also imagine the arrival of a Fable 2 Anniversary in the manner of the Fable Anniversary remake released in 2014. Answer in the day!

Xbox Game Studios Publishing is a special studio at Xbox since it is dedicated to finding partnerships with independent publishers. He is in particular in charge of Contraband, developed by Avalanche Studio. Currently, there are approximately 450 positions to be filled at Xbox studios including ten at Xbox Game Studios Publishing.