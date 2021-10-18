“Facebook can weaken everyone”, says psychoanalyst

The psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Serge Tisseron estimated Monday on franceinfo that the impact of the use of social networks depends on the “fragility” of the people who use them.

“It is very complicated for oneself to appreciate the consequences in the medium or long term” social networks, ruled on franceinfo Monday, October 18 Serge Tisseron, psychiatrist and psychoanalyst. While a whistleblower, engineer Frances Haugen, denounced Facebook’s indifference to the toxic influence of the group’s social networks on adolescents, the vice-president of the American group in charge of Europe from the south, Laurent Solly, for his part said on Monday that “these accusations are false”. He put forward a study which according to him shows “a positive impact” Instagram stories about young girls. Serge Tisseron warned that this study was carried out on 40 people, “which is not much”.

According to Serge Tisseron, who is also a member of the Academy of Technologies and of the National Digital Council, “there is a cognitive bias around social networks in general and Facebook in particular”. He explained that we “perceives a benefit in being able to communicate more, expand its network and maintain friendships”. Indeed, study results may show “that the people who use it are happy, as we can be happy to smoke or have a drink of alcohol. But that does not mean that, in the medium term, it is always very good to start again”.





Serge Tisseron wants to reason with regard to social networks “in terms of fragility” rather than with regard to the age of the users. “There are adolescents who are less capable of being trapped than some adults. We must be wary of pointing the finger at young people as a fragile category” because the consequence is “to reassure many adults who tell themselves that they are not young and therefore not fragile”. He warned that “Facebook can weaken everyone”. If children and adolescents “are more emotional and engage much more in exchanges”, adults are not necessarily “apart”.

Must therefore “educate” children and adolescents “to understanding the logic of Facebook”, advocates Serge Tisseron. “But Facebook can put blinders on everyone, make everyone go around in circles. We see what Facebook shows us, we don’t see what Facebook is hiding from us”, adds the psychoanalyst. “That’s what the whistleblower said.”