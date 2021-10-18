Facebook wants to create 10,000 jobs for its own metaverse

A major player in the virtual reality market, Facebook and its leader Mark Zuckerberg want more. The ambition of the creator of the social network is to create a “metaverse”, a set of virtual spaces dissociated from the physical world of the user. A project requiring human resources, but recruitments for which were launched today.

Summary “The successor to the Internet”

Facebook has already gone on the attack

In a great interview given to The Verge this summer, Mark Zuckerberg returned to his new big project: to create a “set of connected experiences straight from science fiction“, also known as metaverse, which would be made possible by virtual reality and augmented reality. Last September, Facebook estimated that it would take between ten and fifteen years to fully achieve the thing. And to be on time, Facebook needs human resources.

“The successor to the Internet”

This is the direction of the post published last night on the official Facebook blog. The social network announces the creation of 10,000 job offers throughout the European Union : “This investment is an act of confidence in the power of Europe’s tech industry“recall Nick Clegg (VP Global Affairs) and Javier Olivan (VP Central Products).

Considered by Zuckerberg as “Internet successor“, this metaverse should share some characteristics:

No company will own the metaverse. Like the Internet, its main feature will be its accessibility and interoperability. Bringing this project to life requires collaboration and cooperation between companies, developers, creators and legislators.



By such words, we can imagine that Zuckerberg does not want to reproduce the same pattern as that made with Facebook, which now owns Whatsapp and Instagram. A closed circuit singled out by some American authorities who denounce anti-competitive practices.

Facebook has already gone on the attack

If Facebook is talking more and more about this project metaverse, many initiatives on his part have already taken place in the past, almost serving as clues to this world fantasized by Zuckerberg. For example, the company bought Oculus in 2014, known today for its virtual reality headsets. Last year, the social network founded a new department called Facebook Reality Labs, which brings together augmented reality and virtual reality. More recently, Ray-Ban connected glasses that promise “a new way to capture, share and listen“were marketed in the United States or England:

If all of this is witness to Facebook’s progress in creating its own set of universes, so too is the Epic Games Store. The editor of Fortnite raised this year a billion dollars to create your own metaverse project. Even on sets of virtual universes, there is a risk of a fight.

