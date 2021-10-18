Faced with health restrictions, Novak Djokovic is unsure of playing the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will soon resume competition. The Serb, beaten in the US Open final a month ago, explained in an interview with the Serbian daily Blic, that he was going to reconnect with tennis at the Rolex Paris Masters (1er-November 7). The world number 1 should then play the Turin Masters (November 14-21) then the Davis Cup (November 25-December 5), but his participation in the Australian Open (January 17-30) is in question.
Title holder and nine-time winner in Melbourne, the Serbian said the conditions of the Australian tournament could keep him from defending his title. The organization indicated that the health measures would be very strict for the participants (a week in a bubble for the vaccinated, strict quarantine in a hotel without preparation for the unvaccinated). Between the lines therefore, it would be better to be vaccinated to take part serenely in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.
However, Novak Djokovic refuses to say whether he is vaccinated or not. “ As I understand it, the government and Tennis Australia (the Australian Federation) will make their final decision in two weeks, he details in the daily. Like this year, there will be a lot of restrictions. From what I heard from my agent, they are trying to improve conditions for all players, vaccinated or not. “
“I still don’t know if I will play in Melbourne”
“ Considering all of this, I’m still not sure if I’ll be playing in Melbourne. There is excessive speculation on the part of the media too, which bothers me a lot. The media is putting pressure on a lot of people. Right now there is too much that is not clear, too much information that is not valid, then it turns out to be valid, then it is not. “, he added.
” I didn’t talk too much (vaccination) because everyone was making guesses based on something i said a year ago. I will not say if I am vaccinated or not. It is a private matter, I think it is inappropriate to ask this of a person. I’m telling you, I don’t know if I’m going to go to Australia. Of course I want to go. Melbourne is the most successful Grand Slam tournament. “
In case of renunciation, the world No. 1 would thus let slip a capital chance to overtake his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal currently tied with him in the number of Grand Slam titles (20). A strong choice for a champion who hides only the quest for this record, at 34, is the biggest goal of his end of career and that he now only plays for these major tournaments.