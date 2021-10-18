Far from home, is the fiction with Marine Delterme adapted from a true story on TF1?

TF1’s TV movie Far from home, broadcast this Monday, October 18 with Marine Delterme, Marc Lavoine and Lucie Fagedet, on the disappearance of an au pair in Amsterdam, is it adapted from a true story?
After proposing By your side, a fiction adapted from the personal story of Jarry, which upset viewers, TF1 is broadcasting this Monday, October 18 a thriller with Marine Delterme, who confided to have lived “toxic relationships”, Marc Lavoine, who knew Marine Delterme longtime, and Lucie Fagedet. Far from home follows the path of the young Morgane in Amsterdam, to work as an au pair in a French family. But her dream of independence turns into a nightmare when she discovers that the young girl she took over has mysteriously disappeared … This effective thriller, which was not however really filmed in Amsterdam, is it adapted from a true story ?
Far from home has certain points in common with the Sophie Lionnet affair
Yes Far from home is not the adaptation of a particular incident, it can however make one think of several cases. And in particular one, that of the murder of the young Sophie Lionnet which occurred in London in September 2017. If the intrigue of Far from home does not follow absolutely the same framework as this sordid news item, hard not to think about it when seeing Morgana in Amsterdam with her hosts, trying to disentangle the true from the false about the disappearance of the one who preceded her in this house dismal.
A 21-year-old au pair in London, Sophie Lionnet was murdered by the French couple who employed her, Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider. The fiction Far from home has several points in common with this affair, besides the fact that it concerns an expatriate French couple and a French au pair hired at his place. Sabrina Kouider had, as the character played by Marine Delterme, two sons and tried to accuse his ex, the father of one of the two boys. Ouissem Medouni was, like Marc Lavoine’s character, a financial analyst.
Au pair in London, Sophie Lionnet was murdered by the couple who employed her
But the reality is much more sordid than the plot imagined in this TV movie. Sophie Lionnet lived a real hell in this family, with this couple locked in a delirium of persecution, and suffered a series of violence, video interrogations where the couple sought to make him confess imaginary crimes, until death atrocious. Tortured for several weeks, she was murdered, drowned, then her body burned in a suitcase in the garden. His remains were found on September 20, 2017, the neighbors having been alerted by the bizarre smell of the barbecue lit to camouflage that of the body. The autopsy revealed that she suffered from numerous fractures.