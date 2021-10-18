fault in the injection system of Jaguar E-Pace, F-Pace, XE and XF

The French subsidiary of Jaguar, like its British, Croatian, Irish, Polish, Romanian and Swedish cousins, is currently recalling around 2,000 cars, following the identification of a problem on the injection circuit of the versions. Diesel.

More precisely, it is the fuel return hose, made of rubber, which is not fixed to a sufficiently rigid support, which can cause this conduit to bend or even break. No risk of fire in sight, since the fuel which could then escape would be projected onto cold parts of the engine. On the other hand, the risk is real for the following vehicles, and in particular two-wheelers, which could then slide on the puddle of diesel thus formed.





Are concerned by this recall the bestsellers of the manufacturer to the feline: E-Pace, F-Pace, XE and XF. The models in question were produced between November 27, 2019 and April 28, 2021. All current owners affected have been or will be contacted by the manufacturer to make the necessary corrections.

This recall, which bears the reference H359, only concerns models whose CE approval number is e5 * 2007/46 * 1047, e5 * 2007/46 * 1048, e5 * 2007/46 * 1049 or e5 * 2007/46 * 1050, information that you will find in section K of your vehicle registration document.