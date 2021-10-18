favorable opinion of the regulator who also advocates a reduction in taxation from January

He also recommends “to provide an additional aid system for suppliers who find themselves in serious financial difficulty as a result of the tariff freeze.”

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) on Monday issued a favorable opinion on two draft government decrees, which aim in particular to freeze the regulated gas sales tariffs (TRVG) of Engie. The regulator estimated that “thegovernment intervention in these extreme circumstances is justified», Emphasizing that Engie’s regulated tariffs – on which the offers of many suppliers are indexed – would have potentially increased by 19.5% including tax on November 1 and then by a similar magnitude in December.

Concretely, the regulated tariff will be frozen until June 30, 2022 at the level of October 1. This winter, distributors will therefore have to sell gas to consumers at a lower price than the very high market prices. Then from the spring, it will be up to consumers to pay a little more for gas than market prices, so that the sums paid in addition during the winter by the operators are recovered. “The draft decrees provide for the complete catching up of sums not collected during the tariff freeze», Notes CRE, which ensures that the government’s decision does not weigh on the financial situation of suppliers.

But CRE also recommended “that a temporary reduction in gas taxation (TICGN) can be implemented from January 1, 2022“: Such a tax reduction”is essential to limit the financial exposure of suppliers and facilitate subsequent price catching“. Finally, CRE also recommends “provide additional assistance to suppliers who find themselves in serious financial difficulty as a result of the tariff freeze“.

