Ferrero launches Kinder Bueno sneakers for the brand’s 30th anniversary

The Italian company has decided to launch a competition to win 90 pairs of sneakers in the colors of the famous chocolate bar.

On the occasion of the 30 years of the Kinder Bueno brand, Ferrero has made it big. As MCE and 76actu report, a competition has just been launched to win a pair of sneakers in the colors of the famous chocolate bar. A total of 90 units of this collector’s edition of sneakers are put into play.

To try to win a pair, simply participate in the game “Who pairs wins” on the Kinder.com site, between October 18 and October 31, 2021. The goal is simple: collect all the pairs of shoes in a given time. One participation per day per person is possible. If you successfully complete the game, then you will be able to register for the raffle.

As MCE reminds us, the Kinder Bueno, manufactured at the Villers-Écalles plant, near Rouen (Seine-Maritime), is one of Ferrero’s flagship products. No less than 660 million bars are produced each year, or 2.6 million per day. Since the start of 2021, no less than 396 million Kinder Bueno bars have been sold in France. Building on this success for 30 years, Ferrero has even declined this flagship product in a white chocolate version, Kinder Bueno White, 2006. But also in limited editions Kinder Bueno Dark in 2015, and Kinder Bueno Coconut in 2020. Ferrero is not the first brand to launch a pair of sneakers in its own colors. Those of Lidl were a huge success from their launch on (…)

