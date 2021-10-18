Find out which sport is most likely to take you to the hospital

It is by practicing this sport that you would be most likely to end up in the hospital.

According to an American study carried out by researchers from Texas, horseback riding is the riskiest sport. Indeed, there would be more risk of ending up in hospital because of horseback riding than skiing or driving a racing car.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers studied 25,000 people between 2007 and 2016. In total, more than 45,600 riding injuries were recorded. What are the most common injuries? The researchers found that the most common injuries were to the chest (37% of cases), then to the arms (26%), legs (23%) and abdomen (13.5%). These findings were published in the British Medical Journal.

Head and neck injuries

The average age of the injured was 47, with almost equal proportions for men and women. “The risk of hospitalization for equestrian injuries is higher than football, motor vehicle racing and skiing“, summarize the authors. Before completing:”Preventive measures and campaigns should be instituted to highlight safety practices and the use of personal protective equipment on horseback, whether for sport, leisure or work“.

Some 320 people died of their injuries during the study period, with head and neck injuries being the leading cause of death in three in four (237, or 75%). Seven people (2%) died from injuries. “These data suggest that the dangers of equestrian activities have been seriously underestimated. When controlled for hours of activity, horseback riding resulted in a higher proportion of hospitalizations than other higher risk activities such as skating.i, “said Kevin Mutore, one of the researchers at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.

