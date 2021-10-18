finished the mask at school in 12 new departments as of this Monday





8:30 am: Valneva announces “positive” results for its vaccine candidate The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva reported on Monday “initial positive” results as part of its phase 3 trials for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19. “The trial met its two main endpoints,” said the laboratory in a press release. In a comparison with the AstraZeneca vaccine, it “demonstrated superiority over the AZD1222 vaccine in terms of average neutralizing antibody titers (…) as well as non-inferiority in terms of seroconversion rate (SCR greater than 95% in both vaccinated groups) two weeks after the second injection (ie on day 43) in adults aged 30 and over “. 7:45 am: No more masks at school in 12 new departments The mask is no longer compulsory in primary school from this Monday in 12 new departments: these are Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, La Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne and Seine-et-Marne. All these departments have remained below the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for at least five consecutive days. They are in addition to the sixty or so departments already affected by this measure due to the low rate of circulation of Covid-19. On the other hand, the mask becomes compulsory again in schools in Lozère.

7:15 am: A test night in a discotheque was held last night Clubbers without masks and air sensors: a test evening was held for several hours on Sunday in a Parisian club to assess the risk of transmission of Covid between vaccinated people in a closed place. The project called “Come back at night”, which had been postponed at the end of June for lack of volunteers, was carried out by the research agency ANRS / Emerging infectious diseases. The results of the study should be known towards the end of the year. 6:38 am: In Brazil, the disclosure of a report incriminating Bolsonaro postponed The Brazilian Senate announced on Sunday the postponement of a day, from Tuesday to Wednesday, of the long-awaited disclosure of a report of a commission of inquiry supposed to incriminate Jair Bolsonaro for his policies deemed irresponsible and “criminal” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators wanted to have an additional day to debate the content of this 1,000-page report, which will finally be “read on Wednesday by the rapporteur Renan Calheiros”, announced the chairman of the committee, Omar Aziz, on Twitter. And the vote for the committee’s approval of this report, initially scheduled for Wednesday, will take place the following week, on October 26, he added.

5:49 am: The “health vigilance” bill to the National Assembly on Tuesday This week, the news will be particularly marked on the Covid-19 front by the examination in the National Assembly of the bill of “health vigilance” Tuesday and Wednesday. Main measure, the extension until July 31 of the health pass, pivot of the government’s health strategy. The bill also contains the extension of the capacity to resort to a state of health emergency until the summer of 2022 or the extension of several support measures including the partial activity mechanism. This is the third bill of this type, and the haste with which these texts are presented to Parliament, with an accelerated procedure, is criticized beyond the mere opposition.

5:47 am: The number of stable patients, the increase in new cases to watch The epidemic is currently under control in France, with indicators that have been declining since around mid-August. the number of hospitalized patients is currently 6448 (+11 in 24 hours), of which 1052 (+3) are in critical care units. The number of new cases detected daily has also declined, but has risen sharply by 12% over the last week (4,679 to be exact).

