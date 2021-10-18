Foot PSG – Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, the crisp details revealed!

Mauro Icardi is expected Tuesday in training by PSG, but the Argentinian press is already revealing details that resulted in the clash between the number 9 and his wife, and agent, Wanda Nara.

For 48 hours, the tribulations of the couple formed by Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have been making the headlines, in particular because it has a sporting impact. Indeed, the Argentine striker left for Milan on Sunday in an attempt to reconcile with his wife, who is also his agent, and whom we know has good relations with the Italian companion of Leonardo, the sporting director of the PSG. In other words, Mauro Icardi did not train on Sunday and Monday with his Parisian teammates, and this while Paris Saint-Germain will face RB Leipzig this Tuesday at the Parc des Princes, then will play a match that will not be simple on Sunday. next at the Vélodrome facing the Olympique de Marseille.

While Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that he is counting on Mauro Icardi’s return to Camp des Loges on Tuesday, with the PSG coach not ruling out calling him up for the match against the Bundesliga club, the situation is very hazy. While the Parisian number 9 had let believe on Sunday evening that he had renewed the thread of his love affair with Wanda by posting photos taken with the latter in their Milan apartment, the young woman has, on Monday, posted a photo online. of her hand by claiming to feel better without her wedding ring.





Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, a mobile phone story

The Argentinian press is for its part launched in the hunt for information, this file is necessarily very followed since it concerns a football star, Mauro Icardi, and a woman who has become a star of social networks, Wanda Nara, ex-wife by Maxi Lopez. The ingredients are all together to obviously make the choux pastry from the press. And Clarin, Argentina’s largest daily, is throwing out a few details that show that the Paris Saint-Germain striker did have a relationship with actress China Suarez, which Wanda Nara discovered while taking an interest in her husband’s exchanges via the Telegram application. Because it is indeed the mobile phone of the player who ran to its destruction if we are to believe Clarin. And screenshots were even shown, including one where China Suarez wrote to Mauro Icardi: “ We need to see you and me somewhere where they don’t know you “.

The Argentinian media affirms that on Saturday Mauro Icardi would have asked to examine the phone of his wife, and that in return the latter would have done the same with that of the Parisian footballer. And that’s where it all started, especially because the former Inter player would not have erased everything from China Suarez’s messages. “ Whenever Icardi uploaded a photo with Wanda, China Suarez automatically called him », Explains a journalist close to Wanda Nara, affirming that a priori the Parisian footballer would never have physically met the actress, despite numerous exchanges. But for Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent, this whole relationship was too much. However, we are still heading towards a happy ending. ” The messages existed, but nothing very serious. They never saw each other. Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are not going to separate “, Said relatives of the couple.