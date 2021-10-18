Foot PSG – Sergio Ramos, 15 million euros lost for PSG!

First major recruit of the summer transfer window, Sergio Ramos has still not played a single match under the colors of PSG.

Little by little, it turns into a fiasco. Three months after signing for Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos has still not played a match with his new club. Embarrassed by knee and calf pain, the former Real Madrid captain is impatiently awaiting his turn. But for now, his comeback is not on the agenda since Sergio Ramos should at least miss the matches against Leipzig in the Champions League and against OM at the Vélodrome. This is starting to do a lot for Florent Barraco. In an editorial published on Monday, the journalist from Le Point hit hard on Sergio Ramos and the strategy of Paris SG with the 36-year-old Spanish international.

“We were promised heavy. We were going to see what we were going to see (…) For the moment, the exploits of Sergio Ramos are sculpted in our memories and not carried out at the Parc des princes ” launches the journalist’s editorial entry, very spicy, before continuing. “Initially, we were told it would be a bit tight for August. The end of a knee injury contracted last season had to be consolidated to avoid a relapse (…) The question that trots in all heads is the following: at the time of signing “this cador” of 35 years, the club has- has he closed his eyes to his physical glitches? Or was the medical facility unable to judge the severity of the injury? “ asks Florent Barraco, dubious. Before concluding, bitterly.

Sergio Ramos’ salary makes you cough

“Despite the reservations on fragile health and a” canonical “age for a defender, PSG took out the checkbook: 15 million euros per season until 2023. Presented as the best PSG transfer window of all time, the recruitment, however, raises questions. Has the club, which displays colossal attacking potential, really considered entrusting the defense to a player close to retirement? “ he concluded, very questioning if not pessimistic. So many questions for the moment unanswered and trotting in the minds of PSG supporters, who are seriously starting to have big doubts about Sergio Ramos and his physical ability to return to his best level. Unless Paris does not take the slightest risk with a view to more important matches in the Champions League.