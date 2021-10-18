For Sandrine Rousseau, “we must increase the price of gasoline”

The former candidate for the ecological primary, guest of BFMTV-RMC, returned to the soaring energy prices. Now support of Yannick Jadot, she also defended the union of the left behind the environmentalists.

A hesitant support time from Yannick Jadot, the winner of the environmentalist primary, Sandine Rousseau is now fully campaigning for his party. The defeated candidate was interviewed this morning on BFMTV-RMC. The opportunity for the economist to return in particular to the unprecedented rise in prices at the pump and the massive increase in gas, electricity and fuel bills.

While the government fears a return of the yellow vests whose movement started with the introduction of an environmental tax in 2018, the candidates in 2022 are multiplying the proposals.

Yannick Jadot, for example, offered this Sunday on BFMTV an energy check of 400 euros for the 4.8 million most modest households. For its part, the executive has for the moment deployed an energy check of 100 euros, frozen the price of gas until April 2022 and limited the increase in the price of electricity to 4% (against 12% without any particular measure). ).

“Raise the price of gasoline”

Sandrine Rousseau, for her part, has moved away from these various measures and instead proposes to increase the price of gasoline, while supporting the most modest households.

“Today, we need a massive investment plan in 5 years to be able to do without gasoline. We suffer the increase without ever having taken any measures to reduce our dependence. (…). And yes, that through the fact of increasing the price of gasoline. (…) At the end (of Yannick Jadot’s five-year term), the French will ultimately have less pressure on their income than at the beginning “, in particular thanks to to the energy check, judged the former regional councilor of Hauts-de-France.

It also calls for the financial participation of industrial energy groups in the transition effort.





“We must put pressure on companies which make colossal profits, such as Total or Engie. Their profits are exceptional,” said the academic.

“A hyphen” with Jean-Luc Mélenchon

Sandrine Rousseau also returned to a potential union of the left that Jean-Luc Mélenchon calls for, behind his name. Reputed to be close to the rebels, the former primary candidate wished to reaffirm her support for EELV.

“I am very well in my political family which is the Greens. I will support Yannick Jadot without qualms. The question is not me but that of my constituents. I have the greatest respect for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. I hold out my hand to him. We need hyphens, constructive dialogues with him. “

“Eric Zemmour is afraid of women”

Finally, the academic returned to the probable candidacy of the polemicist for the presidential election.

“Eric Zemmour is afraid of women. A man who is afraid of women is afraid of himself and who is not sure of himself. I tell Zemmour on the contrary that a society of well-being, of quality , it is a society of equality between men and women.