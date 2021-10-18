For the murder of her mother, a teenage girl sentenced to 14 years in prison

The defense will have in vain pleaded the accidental act. In Guadeloupe, a 16-year-old girl was sentenced on Saturday evening in Pointe-à-Pitre to 14 years in prison for the murder of her mother in July 2020 in Baie-Mahault, we learned from the public prosecutor’s office on Sunday.

At the end of a four-day trial behind closed doors, the teenager, aged 15 at the time of the facts, was sentenced to “14 years in prison”, confirmed Patrick Desjardins, public prosecutor in Pointe -à-Pitre. Before the children’s court ruling in criminal matters, the deputy prosecutor Marie-Eve Brunet had required fifteen years in this “file of dizzying complexity”, according to the same source.

The suicide thesis first considered

On July 6, 2020, the 48-year-old victim was fatally injured by a bullet in the neck in her car when she had parked in the parking lot of the Destreland shopping center in Baie-Mahault, one of the most large shopping centers in the archipelago. The first elements collected on the spot had suggested a suicide but the investigation was quickly directed towards the young girl who accompanied her mother that day.





The President of the Bar Roland Ezelin, lawyer for the father of the victim, a civil party, said he was “surprised” by the court’s decision. “The qualification could have turned into manslaughter and the penalty to be reduced”, according to him.

The defense intends to appeal

Underlining the school career of “an extremely brilliant young girl”, Me Jenny Morvan, defense lawyer announced her intention to appeal. “The decision is excessive insofar as all the elements of the file suggest that it is indeed an accident”.

But, corroborating sources, the prosecution stressed that the teenager had “tried” the weapon at home before the facts and had called her mother’s sister to tell her that the latter had “suicidal thoughts”. Incarcerated since the facts, the teenager remains in detention.