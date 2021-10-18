For Washington, Caracas puts the Saab case ahead of the interests of millions of Venezuelans

By his suspension of dialogue with the opposition, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro puts the case of businessman Alex Saab before the interests of millions of Venezuelans, estimated Monday (October 18th) the spokesman for American diplomacy Ned. Price.

“Criminal charges against Alex Saab largely predate and bear no relation to negotiationsBetween the regime and the opposition, Ned Price told reporters. “By suspending its participation in these negotiations, the Maduro regime (…) has clearly shown that it has once again put its interests ahead of those of the Venezuelan people.“.





Considered an important intermediary of Venezuelan power, Alex Saab was extradited on Saturday to the United States by Cape Verde. The 49-year-old Colombian businessman is accused in the United States of being the head of a vast network that allowed the socialist leader and his regime to divert food aid to Venezuela for their benefit .

He is suspected of having transferred with his partner Alvaro Pulido some 350 million dollars from Venezuela to accounts they controlled in the United States and in other countries. The spokesman ruled out any exchange of Saab, a close friend of Maduro extradited to the United States, with executives of the oil company Citgo imprisoned in Venezuela, and called on the regime to release them “immediately and without conditions“.