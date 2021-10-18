Former US Secretary of State whose UN speech sparked the Iraq war, Colin Powell died of Covid-19

LCI editorial staff –
Former Secretary of State under George W. Bush, Colin Powell, has died at the age of 84 from “complications related to Covid-19”, his family announced on Monday. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a great American“, they said in a statement on Facebook, indicating that the former Republican official had been vaccinated.
In 2003, the Secretary of State gave a speech at the UN that changed the face of the world, in which he brandished a vial supposed to be filled with anthrax and assured that he had evidence corroborating the presence in Iraq, weapons of mass destruction. Evidence which he admitted, in a book titled “I was lucky” (Editions Odile Jacob), that they were false. It was on this basis that the Iraq war was started.
Mr. Powell was the first African-American to hold the post of chief of staff for the armed forces, before becoming chief American diplomat under the Republican presidency of George W. Bush.
