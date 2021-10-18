More

    Former US Secretary of State whose UN speech sparked the Iraq war, Colin Powell died of Covid-19

    News


    LCI editorial staff –

    Former Secretary of State under George W. Bush, Colin Powell, has died at the age of 84 from “complications related to Covid-19”, his family announced on Monday. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a great American“, they said in a statement on Facebook, indicating that the former Republican official had been vaccinated.

    In 2003, the Secretary of State gave a speech at the UN that changed the face of the world, in which he brandished a vial supposed to be filled with anthrax and assured that he had evidence corroborating the presence in Iraq, weapons of mass destruction. Evidence which he admitted, in a book titled “I was lucky” (Editions Odile Jacob), that they were false. It was on this basis that the Iraq war was started.

    Mr. Powell was the first African-American to hold the post of chief of staff for the armed forces, before becoming chief American diplomat under the Republican presidency of George W. Bush.

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFind out which sport is most likely to take you to the hospital
    Next articleSatoshi Nakamoto is now the 20th richest person in the world

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC