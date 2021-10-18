Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 engine exploits ‘gray areas’, Red Bull says

Red Bull isn’t about to give up its efforts to get answers to Mercedes F1’s power gains.

Red Bull initially asked the FIA ​​to take a look at the German powertrain, to no avail, and more recently Helmut Marko said his team saw nothing illegal a priori, just remaining questions.

According to Honda data, Mercedes is mobilizing “much more power” from Silverstone, especially when accelerating. The Silver Arrows were faster in the straights in Turkey with the DRS closed than Red Bull with the DRS open.

Mercedes still claim its engines have been identical since the start of the season. During the season, they only improved traction and flexibility at low revs a little.

As Williams and McLaren have also suddenly improved since the Hungarian Grand Prix, the most likely theory is that Mercedes is simply releasing more power on Saturdays and Sundays in general and therefore now paying for it in terms of reliability.

But Mercedes denies this too. An engineer claimed in the FIA’s first investigation that “nothing has changed in the calibration of the engines”, which rekindled the suspicions of Red Bull …

Christian Horner can only explain this increase in power by the fact that his rival “found something somewhere, somehow, in the gray areas.”





The first investigation with the FIA ​​did not yield anything but Red Bull has already sent other questions on other parts of the engine suspected of being in these famous gray areas.

Reliability worries at Mercedes … because of Red Bull

On the side of Mercedes HPP, the engine division of the world champion team, it is reliability that is of great concern. Bottas’s fourth engine, installed at Monza, died after just 931 kilometers.

“All we can do at the moment is isolate the problems and try to continue as well as possible” Mercedes F1 director Toto Wolff said. The team would actually lack the means to understand this problem.

Currently, engineers are mostly looking at the 2022 season and adapting to E10 fuel, which makes it difficult to place resources on understanding the issues affecting Brixton’s propellant blocks.

Besides the budget limitations, it is also said that the massive recruiting carried out by Red Bull Powertrains at Mercedes HPP would have a negative effect on the work to solve the said problems. A complicated situation, which will make Mercedes fear that reliability plays a significant role at the end of the season.