Fortnite: the film Dune arrives in the game of Epic Games, skins and new items approaching

A major work of science fiction, the Dune saga recently returned to our dark rooms thanks to Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, who surrounded himself with a five-star cast for the occasion. The film, which has already more than convinced French viewers, is soon to be released in the United States and it could be that a certain very popular game, too, is riding the (sand) wave of the film!

At present, Denis Villeneuve’s new film has managed to convince no less than two million French viewers. But if, across the Atlantic, cinemas have not yet welcomed the new creation of the director of First contact and of Sicario, Epic Games does not intend to miss this huge success and the official announcement of a collaboration between the film universe and Fortnite would be imminent.

At least that’s what a recent repeated leak by the HYPEX insider suggests., generally knowledgeable about Fortnite, that would have come across a whole bunch of promotional items, including skins and cosmetics, related to the world of the film and the work of Frank Herbert.

Thimothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Fortnite?

A priori, the next two flagship skins to come in the game from Epic Games would take the features of the two famous actors in their role of Paul Atréides, for Thimothée Chalamet, and of Chani, for Zendaya. The two actors, dressed in their respective costumes, will not arrive empty-handed since some of their favorite accessories will also be entitled to a dedicated bundle, which will be embellished with loading screens, emotes and harvest pickaxes. The exact price of the two bundles is not yet officially known.





For the time being, no announcement has been made from Epic Games but, given that the film’s release in the United States is scheduled for October 22, it could well be that all of this will be formalized in the days that are coming. In addition, it will also be an opportunity to find out if this collaboration will be limited to cosmetics only or if Epic Games is planning another surprise to this effect.

In the meantime, players can now prepare for a completely different event, the one dedicated to the release of the Fortnite X Batman: Foundation comic book we were talking about this weekend.