Forza Horizon 5: Playground Games unveils the list of BMWs present | Xbox one

The list of cars featured in Forza Horizon 5 keeps growing as the game’s release date draws closer. This week, the famous German heavy-duty brand was in the spotlight with the official addition of several iconic models. Overview.

One builder, two games!

With more than 460 models already confirmed by Playground Games, at the origin of the development of the Forza Horizon franchise, the 5th part already exceeds Forza Horizon 4 in terms of playable cars! No doubt this new iteration of motor racing will be more complete than ever and will allow any player to find what they are looking for. Today, it’s time for the manufacturer BMW, here are the models present in the game as soon as it is released:

BMW Isetta 300 Export from 1957

BMW M1 1981

BMW M5 1988

BMW M3 1991

BMW M5 1995

BMW M3 1997

BMW M3-GTR 2002

BMW Z3 M Coupe 2002

BMW M5 2003

BMW M3 2005

BMW M3 2008

BMW Z4 M Coupe 2008

BMW M5 2009

BMW 1 Series M Coupe 2011

BMW X5 M 2011

BMW M5 2012

2013 BMW M6 Coupe

BMW M4 Coupe 2014

BMW i8 2015

BMW X6 M 2015

BMW M2 Coupe 2016

BMW M5 2018

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

The updated official list can be found on the game’s blog as well as on our dedicated article. Note that our German colleagues from Xbox Dynasty noted that the 2018 BMW i8 Roadster was also part of the list of included cars before disappearing during the next update of the site, that is to say 2 hours after its initial publication. The last update on Friday October 15 featured the all-new 2020 Lotus Evija, as well as cars from manufacturers Shelby and Volvo.





A surprise never comes alone, know that you will be able to benefit from one of these models, the 2015 BMW i8, in Forza Horizon 4 for free! To do this, simply go to the game’s messaging system and read the last message received. Enough to have a little glimpse of Forza Horizon 5 and extend the fun in Scotland before rolling on the arid lands of Mexico from November 9 and directly on the Xbox Game Pass.