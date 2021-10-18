Francis Cabrel makes a big decision about his career!

At the moment, Francis Cabrel is on all fronts. Since this summer, the artist has been enjoying reconnecting with his audience through his new tour. Last Thursday, the interpreter of La Corrida performed at the Zénith in Strasbourg in front of 3,500 spectators. As usual, the husband of Mariette Darjo took pleasure in singing his greatest songs, but he also took the opportunity to interpret those of his new then titled At the Returning Dawn. Successful opus that the star unveiled in October 2020. This Monday, October 18, 2021 for our colleagues from the Parisian, Francis Cabrel admitted that this tour could also be the last. “I’ve been thinking about it since my first album in 1977”, explained the singer who wants to focus on new projects. A shock announcement that may sadden his fans. Without make-up, Aurélie, Manon and Thiu’s dad refuses to tire his admirers. If the artist understands the early retirement of Jean-Jacques Goldman, he nevertheless affirms that his friend has withdrawn prematurely from the scene.





“In my opinion, Jean-Jacques stopped too early. Like him, I wonder not to make the record and the tour too much ”, added Francis Cabrel and to specify:“ I made 14 albums, several thousand concerts, there is nevertheless a repetitive effect. For me, it’s coming soon ”. Rest assured, he honored his tour of Canada in 2022 as planned. Francis Cabrel should also participate in some festivals that have been canceled due to the pandemic. Once his career has been put on hold, the interpreter of C’est written intends to ease off once and for all. “A tour is tiring. We have to move on, ”he said. The singer no longer wishes to isolate himself in the studio. “In any case not right away,” confirmed the star. “I remain on the good impression of it. And I want to write in other forms. I am tempted to write a book, I have a few leads ”. In short, beautiful projects!

NB

