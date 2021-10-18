Franck Haise ready to give a chance to a surprise reinforcement

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

Trained at RC Lens but left to export abroad, notably to Turkey and England (Nottingham Forest), Samba Sow (32 years old) made his return recently to the Sang et Or. was acting for the Malian international midfielder to help the National 2 team but it could be that Franck Haise decides otherwise.

Indeed, during the international break, Sow was promised in the professional workforce in training. On Friday morning, with most everyone on deck, Samba Sow made a notable appearance in the group.

Samba Sow, the chef’s surprise?

A presence justified by Franck Haise on Lensois.com: “It’s been two weeks since I have a small group with the truce. It’s been two weeks that I have between 6 and 8 players in training. Samba is meanwhile a former training, returned to supervise the team of N2. But at the same time, when there are good players, I don’t look at their identity cards to find out their age. He had already come with us three weeks ago and we can see that it has come a long way, that he is finding new sensations on the athletic level. He is one of those who have done a lot of sessions with us over the past two weeks and if he deserves to have a role with us one day at a time, he will have it ”. Message passed.



