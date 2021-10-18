More

    Franck Haise ready to give a chance to a surprise reinforcement

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the complete list of Sang et Or

    Trained at RC Lens but left to export abroad, notably to Turkey and England (Nottingham Forest), Samba Sow (32 years old) made his return recently to the Sang et Or. was acting for the Malian international midfielder to help the National 2 team but it could be that Franck Haise decides otherwise.

    Indeed, during the international break, Sow was promised in the professional workforce in training. On Friday morning, with most everyone on deck, Samba Sow made a notable appearance in the group.

    SEE ALSO: ALL THE NEWS OF RC LENS

    Samba Sow, the chef’s surprise?

    A presence justified by Franck Haise on Lensois.com: “It’s been two weeks since I have a small group with the truce. It’s been two weeks that I have between 6 and 8 players in training. Samba is meanwhile a former training, returned to supervise the team of N2. But at the same time, when there are good players, I don’t look at their identity cards to find out their age. He had already come with us three weeks ago and we can see that it has come a long way, that he is finding new sensations on the athletic level. He is one of those who have done a lot of sessions with us over the past two weeks and if he deserves to have a role with us one day at a time, he will have it ”. Message passed.


    Samba Sow convinced Haise

    Back at RC Lens to supervise the young people in National 2, Samba Sow (32 years old) is gaining momentum and his performances caught the eye of Franck Haise who did not hesitate to bring him up to the training of the group. professional.

    Alexandre corboz


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAtari announces losses and seeks external financing – News
    Next articleRedmi Note 11 and 11 Pro: leaked datasheets and an imminent release

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC