French arbitration towards a world first?

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

What if Ligue 1 was the precursor of a great earthquake in refereeing? This is in any case the wish of the president of the Professional Football League, Vincent Labrune (former president OM), of the technical direction of the refereeing as well as that of the referees. The French arbitration wishes to implant the microphone on the central arbitrators in order to shed more light on certain more than incomprehensible decisions. If the players, in particular Romain Thomas, had asked for more transparency, The team tells us that the main stakeholders would be in favor. “French arbitration has always been favorable to innovations, we are ready to participate in this experiment. We have nothing to hide.” said the boss of referees, Pascal Garibian, in the columns of the daily.

What opinion do the referees have on it?

Against all expectations, the French referees are in favor. Lagging behind all the other great footballing nations in this area, French refereeing would be ready to try to revolutionize the world of football. 60% of Ligue 1 referees voted for this revolution after a consultation organized between the Professional Football League and the 20 men at the whistle of our championship. Arsene Wenger, who represents FIFA in this case, is also for as stated in The team. “Explaining the why of the decisions would be a good thing. The first step, in my opinion, will be to make public the conversation between the VAR and the central referee. In a second step, we will move to full transparency, that is to say – say listen to what the players say to the referees. It will probably be necessary. ” said the former Arsenal coach.





Ligue 1 could therefore be the precursor of a revolution in the world of football.