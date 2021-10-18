French banks are letting go of unconventional hydrocarbons

French banks are saying stop (or almost) to tar sands and shale oil or gas. In a press release released this morning, the French Banking Federation (FBF) indicates that the six largest French banks will cease, from January 2022, to finance “dedicated projects and companies whose share of unconventional hydrocarbons in the exploration and production would exceed 30% of their activity. Last week, La Banque Postale made a commitment to become “Net zero emissions” of carbon in all of its banking activities by 2030.

These initiatives are part of a plan to reduce the sector’s carbon emissions in order to align with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 (which aims to limit global warming to 2 ° C). The banks attacked primarily on coal.

According to the FBF, the financing of companies linked to coal no longer represents more than 2.1 billion euros of credit, or 0.16% of the outstanding corporate portfolio at the end of 2020. At the same time, underlines the professional association , the financing of renewable energies reached 44.3 billion euros in 2020, up nearly 70% in four years, or 3.5% of the credit portfolio.

Reducing carbon exposure has become a major issue for banks in recent years. Last April, several French banks, including BNP Paribas, Société Générale and La Banque Postale joined the international “Net Zero Banking Alliance” initiative, under the auspices of the UN, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality in loan portfolios. ‘by 2050, with targets every five years from 2030.

This initiative aims both to stop financing sectors with a high carbon impact (coal) but also to deploy the necessary resources to support the energy transitions of companies, especially those which are still highly carbon-intensive.

All-round pressures

In fact, pressure is increasing everywhere on the banking sector. In the markets first of all, while the large international investors are increasingly demanding on the commitments of the big banks, in particular in the financing of the fossil fuel sector. They are just as much on the part of associations for the defense of the environment, such as Reclaim Finance and Les Amis de la Terre, which denounced, last March, French banks such as “The biggest European fossil fuel funders in 2020”.





Finally, regulators are very strongly encouraging banks on the environmental issue. The Banque de France wants to be at the forefront of the fight against global warming: in June it even completed the first climate stress test on the sector in France. A world first even if the methodology and the results are still far from being unanimous.

Despite everything, there is now an awareness of the danger of inaction. Both on reputation, the ability to attract new talent (the environmental issue is becoming a key concern for young graduates), but also on the very model of banks. As recently pointed out by the rating agency Moody’s, climate risk can significantly degrade the overall quality of credit portfolios.