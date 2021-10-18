French banks undertake to no longer finance certain unconventional hydrocarbon projects

A major step forward for the banking sector, a disappointing announcement for NGOs. The six largest French banks announced Monday, October 18, two weeks before the opening of COP26 in Glasgow, to have agreed to no longer finance certain projects dedicated to unconventional hydrocarbons, such as shale gas, from 2022.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Société Générale, BPCE, Crédit Mutuel and the Postal Bank will also stop financing businesses “including the share of unconventional hydrocarbons in exploration and production [pétrole de schiste, gaz de schiste et sables bitumineux] would be greater than 30% of their activity “, specify the establishments in a forum in the columns of the newspaper The echoes.

“This is a major step forward, a world first, which once again reflects the determination of French banks to be leaders of a global, sustainable and responsible transition”, praised Laurent Mignon, chairman of the management board of the BPCE group and chairman of the climate committee of the Federation of French banks (FBF), cited in the text.

If this commitment concerns the sector, most of the players had already moved on this subject. BNP Paribas, for example, had already made similar commitments in 2017, as did Natixis, a subsidiary of BPCE, in 2020. Last week, the Postal Bank even announced the exit of the oil and gas sectors by 2030. .





In this sense, Monday’s announcements are just “warmed up wrapped in a greater vagueness”, reacted to AFP Lucie Pinson, director of the NGO Reclaim Finance. “They are marginally reviewing the measures they had already taken for the most part and seem to align themselves with the lowest common denominator, playing into the hands of the biggest fossil fuel funders in the market”, criticized Lucie Pinson who criticizes the 30% threshold, insufficient to prevent new projects according to her, and the absence of certain unconventional oil and gas, such as drilling in the Arctic or in deep water.

French banks also recalled their promise of a programmed coal exit made in 2019 and welcomed at the time by environmental organizations. At the end of 2020, the financing of companies involved in coal did not represent “more … than” 2.1 billion euros, or 0.16% of the business credit portfolio. At the same time, the financing of renewable energies reached 44.3 billion euros in 2020, an increase of 68% in four years, welcomes the FBF.