French Cup. The 292 clubs qualified for the sixth round

292 clubs have qualified for the sixth round of the Coupe de France. We present them to you by League and by level.

This is the last regional round of the Coupe de France which will be played on October 30 and 31. A very important round since the stake is a qualification for the seventh round with the entry into the running of the clubs of Ligue 2. But also a first endowment for all the qualified clubs (7,500 euros). There are therefore 292 clubs that are impatiently awaiting their draw, which takes place from Monday to Thursday following the home League.

CORSICA (4)

FC Bastia-Borgo (National)

USC Corte (N3), Gazelec Ajaccio (N3)

FC Balagne (R1)

HAUTS-DE-FRANCE (40)

FC Chambly (National)

Olympique Saint-Quentin (N2), AS Beauvais Oise (N2)

Marcq En Baroeul (N3), Wasquehal Football (N3), Feignies / Aulnoye EFC (N3), Amiens AC (N3), Croix FIC (N3), Maubeuge US (N3)

Lumbres O. (R1), Cambrai AC (R1), Loon Plage FC (R1), Hazebrouck SC (R1), Bethune Stade (R1), Camon US (R1), Grande Synthe O. (R1), Tourcoing US (R1) )

Roubaix TG Portuguese (R2), Escaudin USF (R2), Raismes FC (R2), Soissons IFC (R2), Seclin FC (R2), Etaples AS (R2), Esquelbecq US (R2), Aire Sur La Lys OS (R2) ), Bully Les Mines ES (R2), Waziers USM (R2)

Calonne Ricouart (R3), Valenciennes Dutempl (R3), Ailly S / S FC Samara (R3), Billy Montigny Carab (R3), Mons En Barouel AC (R3), Villeneuve d’Ascq M. (R3)

US Premontre (D1), Montigny / Gohelle FC (D1), Berlaimont US (D1), Anzin St Aubin ES (D1), Berck AS (D1)

Hamel ESM (D2), Salouel Saleux Foot (D2)

NORMANDY (16)

US Granville (N2), FC Rouen 1899 (N2)

AS Cherbourg (N3), US Alençon (N3), CMS Oissel (N3), AG Caen (N3), FC Saint-Lô Manche (N3), FC Evreux FC 24 (N3)

ASPTT Caen (R1), AS Trouville-Deauville (R1), Olympique Pavillais (R1)

US Saint-Pairaise (R2), FC Val de Reuil (R2)

FC Saint-Julien (R3), FC Offranvillais (R3), JS Saint-Nicolas (R3)

COUNTRY OF THE LOIRE (22)

Stade Lavallois (National), SO Cholet (National), Le Mans FC (National)

Voltigeurs Châteaubriant (N2), Les Herbiers VF (N2)

Le Poiré-sur-Vie (N3), AS Sautron (N3), Olympique Saumur (N3), USSA Vertou (N3), Pouzauges Bocage FC (N3), La Roche VF (N3), Saint-Philbert (N3)

SC Beaucouzé (R1), La Suze FC (R1), ESO La Roche (R1), FCOC Les Sables (R1)

USJA Carquefou (R2), Le Mans Villaret (R2), Luçon FC (R2), AS Saint-Pierre Montrevault (R2)

Nantes Saint-Pierre (R3)

FC Pellouailles Corzé (D1)

OCCITANIA (20)

Canet Roussillon (N2)

Agde RCO (N3), Muret AS (N3), Olympique Alès (N3), Blagnac (N3), Alberes / Argeles (N3)

Rousson AV (R1), U. Saint-Estève Perpignan (R1), L’Union St Jean FC (R1), Toulouse Métropole FC (R1), Revel US (R1), Frontignan AS (R1)

Luc Primaube FC (R2), Vauvert FC (R2), Seysses Frouzins US (R2), Montauban (R2), Uchaud GC (R2), Nîmes Chemin Bas (R2)

Chusclan Laudun (R3)

Langlade Bernis FC (D2)

AUVERGNE RHÔNE-ALPES (38)

Bourg Péronnas (National), FC Villefranche Beaujolais (National)

Lyon la Duchère (N2), GFA Rumilly Vallières (N2), Moulins Yzeure Foot (N2), FC Chamalières (N2), Andrézieux-Bouthéon FC (N2), Le Puy Foot 43 (N2)

FC Limonest (N3), Académie Moulins (N3), Montluçon (N3), Ain Sud (N3), Hauts Lyonnais (N3), Bourgoin-Jallieu (N3), Vaulx-en-Velin (N3), Chambéry (N3)

Le Cendre (R1), Blavozy (R1), RC Vichy (R1), Vénissieux FC (R1), Saint-Flour (R1), Misérieux (R1)

Saint-Chamond (R2), Roche-la-Molière / Saint-Genest (R2), Crest Aouste (R2), Neuville-sur-Saône (R2), Tarentaise (R2), US Beaumont (R2), Cote Chaude (R2 ), Montchat (R2), La Tour Saint-Clair (R2), Marboz (R2)

Amplepuis (R3), Saint-Cyr (R3)

Saint-Mamet (D1), FC Forez Donzy (D1), ASVEL (D1), Sillingy (D1)

GREAT EAST (38)

CS Sedan Ardennes (National)

SAS Epinal (N2), SC Schiltigheim (N2)

US Raon l’Étape (N3), ASC Biesheim (N3), FC St Louis Neuweg (N3), FC Mulhouse (N3), FA Illkirch-Graffenstaden (N3), US Sarre-Union (N3), ES Thaon (N3)

FC Nogentais (R1), Reims Ste Anne (R1), Chaumont FC (R1), APM Metz FC (R1), RC Champigneulles (R1), FC Sarrebourg (R1), FC Soleil Bischheim (R1), FC Obermodern (R1) , AS Illzach Modenheim (R1)

US Thionville Lusitanos (R2), CA Villers Semeuse (R2), RS Magny (R2), FC Reims Christo (R2), GS Neuves Maisons (R2), ES Gandrange (R2), AS Morhange (R2), FCOSK 06 (R2 ), ASL Koetzingue (R2), ES Molsheim Ernolsheim (R2), FC Rossfeld (R2), AS Huningue (R2)

FCF La Neuvillette Jamin (R3), FC Eloyes (R3), AS du Haut du Lièvre (R3), UL Plantieres (R3), US Behren (R3), AS Reding (R3)

FC Hagenthal Wentzwiller (D1)

BRITTANY (28)

US Concarneau (National), Stade Briochin (National)

US Saint-Malo (N2), Vannes OC (N2), Stade Plabennec (N2), AS Vitré (N2)

GSI Pontivy (N3), US Trégunc (N3), Lannion FC (N3), AGL Drapeau Fougères (N3), Dinan Léhon FC (N3), FC Guipry Messac (N3)

Kériolets Pluvigner (R1), Ploërmel FC (R1), US Liffré (R1), Auray FC (R1), Bréteil Talensac FC (R1), OC Cesson (R1), Paotred Dispount Ergué-Gabéric (R1)

GSY Bourg Blanc (R2), AG Plouvorn (R2), Lorient Sport (R2), Perros Louannec (R2), VGA Bohars (R2), Plancoët Arguenon (R2), Stade Pleudihen (R2)

CS Plesdran (R3)

Arzelliz Ploudalmézeau (D1)

MEDITERRANEAN (10)

Aubagne FC (N2), Marignane Gignac FC (N2), FC Martigues (N2)

ES Cannet-Rocheville (N3), AS Cannes (N3), Istres FC (N3), USM Endoume Catalans (N3)

Gardia Club (R2)

FC Mougins (D1)

AS Aix-en-Provence (D2)

BURGUNDY FRANCHE-COMTE (16)

Louhans- Cuiseaux Fc (N2), Jura Sud Foot (N2)

Jura Dolois (N3), Grandvillars (N3), FC Morteau Montlebon (N3), Saint-Apollinaire (N3)

Levier (R1), Jura Lac (R1), Cosne Us (R1), Roche-Novillars (R1), Champagnole (R1), RC Lons-Le-Saunier (R1), US La Charité (R1)

Bresse Jura Foot (R2), St-Marcel (R2), Fauverney Rouvres (R2)

LOIRE VALLEY CENTER (12)

La Berrichonne Châteauroux (National), US Orléans (National)

C’Chartes Football (N2)

Us Châteauneuf-sur-Loire (N3), FC Saint-Jean-le-Blanc (N3), J3S Amilly (N3), FC Déols (N3), Vierzon FC (N3), FC Ouest Tourangeau 37 (N3)

Joué-les-Tours FCT (R1), Tours FC (R1)

CS Mainvilliers (R2)

PARIS ILE DE FRANCE

US Créteil Lusitanos (National), Red Star FC (National)

FC Bobigny 93 (N2), AS Poissy (N2), Fleury FC 91 (N2), FC Versailles 78 (N2), Saint-Maur Lusitanos (N2)

ESA Linas Montlhéry (N3), SF Blanc-Mesnil (N3)

US Torcy (R1), AS Chatou (R1), Espérance Aulnaysienne (R1), ES Colombienne (R1), Sénart Moissy (R1), FC Cergy-Pontoise (R1), FC Lilas (R1)

Courbevoie Sports (R2), SFC Neuilly-sur-Marne (R2), ES Nanterre (R2), JS Suresnes (R2)

RC Argenteuil (R3)

ES La Salesienne (D1)

NEW AQUITAINE (26)