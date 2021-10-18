French team – Placardized by Deschamps, Giroud gives the best answer!

Olivier Giroud scored a new goal with AC Milan on Saturday night against Hellas Verona on Saturday night (3-2). The French international ensures to be almost back to the volume of its form.

The second highest scorer in the history of the France team could not lift the League of Nations last Sunday. For the second consecutive time after the Euro, Didier Deschamps has chosen not to select Olivier Giroud. The coach of the Blues invokes sporting reasons, preferring Anthony Martial, yet very little used at Manchester United. Either way, the former Chelsea striker is not giving up. After a great start to the season in Lombardy, he contracted the Covid before injuring his back. Before the break, he could only enter mid-game against Atlético de Madrid before squatting the bench against Atalanta. These small glitches slowed its progress. But Olivier Giroud is indeed back. He got his team back on track Saturday night at San Siro by closing the gap.

“I’m 90%, I feel almost free”

After the meeting, Olivier Giroud confided in the microphone of DAZN on his state of mind and especially his physical condition. “I have waited a long time for my return to the field. In the first half, it was difficult to get into the game, but the reaction in the second half was very important. I’m 90%, I almost feel free. It’s important to me, I’ve felt too much frustration in the last few games. I always feel better, tomorrow I will be even better », assured Olivier Giroud, confident and very reassuring about the future. He will have to string together good performances in the club to convince Didier Deschamps to change his mind on his case. The 35-year-old has not said his last word in the France team.