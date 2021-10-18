From the international space station to the Pyrénées-Orientales: Vinça’s schoolchildren talk live with Thomas Pesquet

The high point of an educational project, a radio link between astronaut Thomas Pesquet, aboard the international space station, and the students of the Jean-Alloiteau school in Vinça (Pyrénées-Orientales) was established on Monday. October 18. For about ten minutes, the schoolchildren were able to interact live with the commander of the ISS.

– “The Jean-Alloiteau school in Vinça calls Captain Pesquet aboard the ISS. Thomas are you seeing us?”

– “I receive you”

It is 10 hours past a few minutes this Monday, October 18 when the schoolchildren of Jean-Alloiteau in Vinça have established radio contact with astronaut Thomas Pesquet live from the international space station. For about ten minutes, the schoolchildren were able to discuss with the one who has just taken command of the ISS. A connection made possible thanks to a project led by the school in Vinça and the Amateur Radio Association Conflent ARISS 66.

The astronaut was able to answer questions about his life in his “second house”, the ISS, in which he was sometimes disoriented because with weightlessness, “we are often upside down”.





The Moon and Mars in the crosshairs

Very educational, as usual since his very first mission in 2016, the astronaut concretely explained how he lives on board the station: the urine recycled into water “cleaner than that of the tap” or the clothes that he keeps a week and then throws it away because there is no possibility of washing them in the ISS.

The Frenchman also mentioned the technical problems to be solved on a daily basis, such as this time when there was “a false fire alarm” or when it was necessary to maneuver the station to put it back on the right axis. “It’s DIY, sometimes you have to spot things that break. It’s complicated but the control center helps us a lot.” He also spoke of his “great but difficult spacewalks because of the suit which is like armor.”

Before the end of the liaison with Thomas Pesquet, the astronaut confirmed that his stay aboard the space station was only a step and that his objective was to go “further now that we have tamed the surroundings of the Earth “with the Moon and Mars in sight.

> Watch the entire exchange between the schoolchildren and Thomas Pesquet.