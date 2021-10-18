Fuel at cost price at Leclerc until the end of October

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the Leclerc centers, announced at RTL’s microphone that the Leclerc brands will sell fuel at cost price until the end of October.

A few days ago, when diesel reached its highest historical level, the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili asked distributors to make a gesture by cutting back on their margins. Michel-Edouard Leclerc then replied that this margin was already tiny for supermarkets, of the order of one to two cents per liter, then inviting the State to set an example by lowering taxes.





Recognizing that he had been “tickled” by the minister’s words, he therefore ended up complying with his request. This is obviously not trivial. This is of course a welcome little publicity stunt for its brand, which will thus lower fuel prices a little by giving up its margins and therefore attracting customers to its supermarkets.

And then Michel-Edouard Leclerc explained to the microphone of RTL that “if it continues to rise, it shows that the margin is not with us”. He thus intends to show that the drop linked to the margin will quickly be eclipsed, prices continuing to climb, carried by the rise in oil prices.

For the industrialist, the levers are rather in the camp of the executive: “if we want prices not to increase too much, we must take the factors of increase, VAT, TIPP … It is not in the camp of private companies”.