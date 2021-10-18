Fuel prices up 2 cents over one week, diesel hits a new record

The price of gasoline at the pump is only a penny off its all-time high.

A record that motorists would have done well. With a price at the pump of 1.5583 euros (or 2 cents more than the previous week), the price of a liter of diesel reached a new all-time high on Monday, October 18, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition .

For SP 95 gasoline, the price per liter reached 1.6567 euros on average, a cent less than its historical record (1.6664 euros, in 2012), according to the weekly score taken on the previous Friday. It also rose by just over 2 cents over the previous week, the highest for nearly 10 years. The SP 95-E10 also rose in the same proportions to 1.6287 euro.





Prices at the pump follow the price of a barrel of oil, which has rebounded sharply with the global economic recovery and still limited supplies from certain producing countries.