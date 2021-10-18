furious, he throws a homophobic insult live on CNews!

The word controversy came just around the end of the show. This October 18, after an hour and a half on the air with Pascal Praud, on CNews, Jean Messiha reacted with fervor to the debate on the inaction of the police in the face of urban rodeos.

He proposed a “radical solution“which would consist in no longer giving the instructions”to the cops not to prosecute people who are in rodeos so that there is no incident“, as is currently the case. For the former executive of the National Rally, it is clear that the police must be told to”to chase“offenders, and”if there is any on the floor too bad“.

“But it’s not even that“the president of the Apollon institute was also indignant. He indeed estimated:”It is that in fact they are afraid that if somebody finds himself on the floor, we will then have riots in the neighborhoods. So all this is governed by a kind of cowardice and cowardice on the part of the government and the Ministry of the Interior who want a ‘no waves’ and who want to maintain a peace “.





And to finish adding: “If there are riots, they must be put down. This is the Republic, it is not to ride like a sissy without reacting! “ An insult too much for the animator with glasses, who immediately interrupted his guest: “Be careful what you said, the last expression you used, which seems to me to be homophobic“.

Pascal Praud, who has already threatened Jean Messiha with exclusion, also insisted, very embarrassed by the risk of complaints to the CSA: “In any case, I do not subscribe and neither can our channel subscribe to this kind of intervention and caricature that you made Jean Messiha. I am speaking here on behalf of CNews and those who govern this channel and Serge Nedjar who runs this channel. I can’t leave on a platter the expression you used that is not the one that is in the tone of the conversation. And I imagine you come back to it immediately. ”

Opposite, Jean Messiha denied any homophobic intention in the use of this term …

FA