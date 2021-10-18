Gabby Petito’s family feels betrayed by Brian Laundrie

In an interview with the show “60 minutes Australia”, the parents of Gabby Petito share their grief after the murder of their daughter, but also their anger towards her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

They feel betrayed and deceived. Gabby Petito’s parents gave an interview to the show “60 minutes Australia”. Now separated, the former couple explains that they never doubted Brian Laundrie, their daughter’s fiancé, with whom she had been traveling since July through American national parks. The latter returned home alone to Florida on 1er September, without her and refusing to say where she was. The 22-year-old was later found dead on September 19 in Wyoming. As for Brian Laundrie, he is still missing and actively wanted by the police. Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, told ’60 Minutes Australia’ this weekend: ‘I wasn’t worried, because she was with Brian, and I thought everything was going to be okay. I thought he would take care of her. ” The parents of the victim, whose autopsy revealed she had been strangled with his bare hands, remember Brian Laundrie as a “calm” and “kind” boy. “She looked happy, but the closer you look, the less likely he was the likable person he showed online,” says his mother, who remembers he sometimes read stories to her youngest child. . “Every time he came he was polite. He was talking to our other children. They liked him, ”Gabby’s stepfather added.

It was on September 11, after days of trying to reach her, that Gabby’s parents reported her missing. Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie refused to cooperate with the police and then fled. “I hope she didn’t suffer and hurt. That she was where she wanted to be, looking at the beautiful mountains, ”commented Gabby’s mother. As for his father, Joe, he confided in the last words he exchanged with her: “The last thing, my very last sentence, was to tell her I love you. And his last words to me were, I love you too. ”

I now know why you came here. #gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PGVhFDD2QZ

– joseph petito (@josephpetito) October 15, 2021

On Twitter, Joe Petito shared a photo of where Gabby was found, near a lake surrounded by mountains. “I know why you came here, Gabby now has a great view from here.” I love you and I miss you, ”he wrote.

“I wanted to jump into the screen and save her”

During their van trip through US national parks, Gabby and Brian appear to have argued on several occasions, to the point that on August 12, the police intervened. In tears, Gabby had explained to officers that she suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder and slapped her fiancé after an altercation, because she feared he would leave her alone in Utah. However, she also explained that she had been hit. “He grabbed my face with his fingernails instead, I think that’s why I have a little cut here.” I can feel it when I touch it, it burns me, ”she confided. But the police felt that since she had struck the blow first, Gabby was the perpetrator and Brian the victim. Asked by “60 minutes” about these images, Nichole Schmidt explained how difficult it was for her to watch them: “I wanted to jump into the screen and save her, it’s terrible that it happened. be finished in this way ”. Other witnesses told police or the media that they saw the young man lay hands on the victim. Several people who also crossed paths during their trip told media or social media that Brian Laundrie was very aggressive, describing his attitude as “weird.”

Brian Laundrie, on a federal arrest warrant but not yet officially classified as a suspect, is still actively wanted. The 23-year-old was revealed to have used his fiancee’s credit card after her death between August 30 and 1er September. Gabby’s parents believe that not only is Brian Laundrie in hiding, but also that he is being helped by his own parents. “I don’t know why they’re doing this to us. Their actions do not resemble those of a family whose son has disappeared. They are too comfortable and probably know where they are, ”Gabby’s mother said.