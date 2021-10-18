Galtier is responsible for the defeat in Troyes

OGC Nice came to a halt this Saturday on the lawn of ESTAC Troyes. The Gym lost on the smaller of the scores against the promoted. Christophe Galtier expressed his disappointment after the defeat of his family.

ESTAC surprises against OGC Nice

With its two straight victories, OGC Nice moved to the ESTAC Troyes lawn on Sunday. While he left largely favorite against the promoted, the Riviera club was defeated (1-0). A goal of Mama Baldé (4th) was enough to make the men of Laurent Battles happy. With this success, Troyes moves away from the red zone and is now in 16th place in the standings. Following their defeat, the Aiglons are ejected from the podium and are only 4th in the championship. This defeat has something to anger Christophe galtier. If he takes responsibility for this defeat, the Nice coach believes that his foals were not also there.





Christophe Galtier cries out for disaster after Troyes

“The start of the match is catastrophic and the whole match is catastrophic. When we are as bad as that over 93 minutes, everyone has their share of responsibility, me first “, first indicated the coach of OGC Nice, quoted by RMC Sport, in post-match conference. The Nice coach then noted the shortcomings of his team against an enterprising team from Troyes, whose qualities he praised. “They imposed their pace when we should have imposed ours. We lacked character, commitment and it was felt in the game […] It’s a big disappointment and a big questioning, ”admitted the Nice coach. Beaten by Troyes, Nice (4th) will try to revive at home against Lyon (6th) on the next day.