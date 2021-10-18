Gasoline: Leclerc will sell its fuel at cost price until October 30

Good news for consumers, but above all the desire to back up his words. Michel-Edouard Leclerc was the guest of RTL this Monday morning. The opportunity to raise the issue of gasoline prices and to announce that fuel would be sold at cost price in all Leclerc centers until October 30.

Explaining having been “tickled” by the words of the Minister of the Environment – who had invited dealers to lower their prices in the face of the fuel boom, “forgetting that it is the State which had the levers with the weight of taxes ”- the president of the Leclerc group explained that he wanted to show that by selling at cost price, if the price continues to increase, it means that“ the leeway is not with us ”.



Watch “what is a price made of”

“If we want prices do not increase too much, we must take the factors of price increase”, look “of what is a price”, he argued on RTL, ensuring that, concerning the most of the gasoline was taxes. The field of action “is not in the camp of private companies at this stage”, affirmed Michel-Edouard Leclerc, promising moreover that if tax cuts were decided, it would pass them directly on to the price at the pump. .

French households are facing “an increase in heating, electricity, leisure subscriptions. (…) I see a wave of inflation coming (…) and therefore we must mobilize, State and private companies, not to alter purchasing power in the coming months, ”he pleaded.