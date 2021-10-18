German tabloid “Bild” sacks editor for affair and faulty “behavior”

He takes the door. German press mogul Axel Springer splits from tabloid editor Julian Reichelt Bild, the most widely read daily across the Rhine. “As part of recent press investigations, new evidence of Julian Reichelt’s misconduct has come to the attention of the company”, writes the press group in a communicated (link in german), Monday October 18.

The 41-year-old journalist at the head of the title’s editors, had been the subject of an internal investigation in the spring, in particular being suspected of having promoted women with whom he had relations, before dismissing them . He had been reinstated in his functions at the end of March, this time in tandem with a journalist. He had “admitted mixing professional and private relationships, but denied (any harassment) under oath”, had then indicated the group.

But Axel Springer management said on Monday have “learned that Julian Reichelt still does not clearly separate private and professional matters and that he has said wrong things about it in front of the board of directors”. Germany’s most widely read newspaper does not detail the precise facts alleged against its powerful editor, a controversial figure in the journalistic world.





It is a survey of New York Times published Sunday which seems to have precipitated the decision of the Springer group. According to the latter, Julian Reichelt notably promoted to a position of responsibility a young journalist with whom he had an affair. “If they find out that I have an affair with an intern, I will lose my job”Julian Reichelt told her in November 2016, according to comments she reported to the internal commission of inquiry cited by the American newspaper.

Julian Reichelt will be replaced in his functions by Johannes Boie, until then editor-in-chief of the conservative weekly Welt am Sonntag. Approximately 2 million copies printed, Bild, created in 1952, has focused on news items, sports and celebrity news to become Germany’s leading daily newspaper.