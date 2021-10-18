Gilbert Montagné calls out to Eric Zemmour at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Laurent Delahousse loses his footing

Gilbert Montagné was on the set from 8:30 pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The singer took advantage of his time on television to pass a message to Eric Zemmour who surprised Laurent Delahousse who did not really know what to answer.

Gilbert Montagné has somewhat lost his footing Laurent Delahousse, Sunday 17 October 2021, in 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, on France 2. Blind, the singer wished to pass a message on the handicap while the presidential campaign is well launched. It was the journalist who asked him if he had any particular expectations a few months from the future elections, only, he probably did not expect such an answer. I have to say that Gilbert Montagné did not really mention the handicap but took the opportunity to speak directly to Eric Zemmour. “Eric, I would just like to tell you that it was not at all Pétain who saved the Jews of France, that is bullshit. It’s not that, well“, he launched at first while Laurent Delahousse seemed to be very surprised.

“Mom went through the war in terror, every day. She was saved because she usurped the identity of my father’s first wife, from whom he was still not divorced. But she told me so much about the war, that I’m very steeped in it“, said Gilbert Montagné. Not really knowing what to answer and very surprised, Laurent Delahousse got confused and then launched: “Here, for the testimony of Eric Zemmour this evening“.

Laurent Delahousse made many balls against Gilbert Montagné

The famous host has therefore confused Gilbert Montagné and Eric Zemmour. A confusion that could have gone unnoticed since it went on as if nothing had happened, only Internet users immediately highlighted this blunder. At many times, he also asked his guest to look at the pictures when he can’t see. Fortunately, Gilbert Montagné must be used to it and took the situation with a lot of humor.

