Gilbert Montagné, very moved, calls out to Zemmour at 8 pm: “Pétain did not save the Jews of France”

Received at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on France 2, Gilbert Montagné sent a very personal message to Éric Zemmour, enough to confuse the presenter Laurent Delahousse.

This Sunday, October 17, the presenter of the newspaper of France 2, Laurent Delahousse, received Gilbert Montagné in his magazine 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The opportunity to discuss with the singer his various struggles in order to improve the daily life of blind people and to ask him if, a few months before the presidential elections, he had a message to send to those who stand as a candidate. .

“I do not know him. But I am thinking of Eric Zemmour, Z for Zorro”, then launched Gilbert Montagné, before directly addressing the former columnist of On is not lying: “Eric, I would just like you to say that it was not at all Pétain who saved the Jews of France, that is bullshit. It is not that. “





Laurent Delahousse’s blunder

The interpreter of Sous les sunlights des tropiques then continued by sharing, in a very touching way, a part of her personal story. “Mom went through the war in terror, every day. She was saved because she assumed the identity of my father’s first wife, from whom he was still not divorced. But she did. has talked so much about the war, that I am very impregnated by it “.

Visibly troubled, Laurent Delahousse got tangled up in his brushes, thanking his guest with: “There, for Eric Zemmour’s testimony this evening.”

A sequence to find in the video below (from 3’32 to 4’00).