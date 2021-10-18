global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– The EU exported more than a billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines –

The EU exported more than a billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines in the space of 10 months, to more than 150 countries, announced Monday the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a short video online .

The Twenty-Seven have delivered to date around 87 million doses to low and middle income countries through the UN-led international Covax program, and the EU will give them “over the next few months” to minus 500 million extra doses, added von der Leyen.

– Valneva: “positive” results for its vaccine candidate –

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva reported Monday of “initial positive” results in the context of its phase 3 trials for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19, which immediately made its title jump by more than 30% at the Paris stock exchange.

This announcement comes a little more than a month after the termination by the British government of its contract for 100 million doses, which had caused the title of Valneva to fall heavily on the stock market. The French government then assured that the European Union was still interested in Valneva’s vaccine and was continuing its negotiations.

– Brazil: slight postponement of a parliamentary report incriminating Bolsonaro –







The Brazilian Senate announced on Sunday the postponement of a day, from Tuesday to Wednesday, of the long-awaited disclosure of a report of a commission of inquiry incriminating President Jair Bolsonaro for his policies deemed irresponsible and “criminal” during the pandemic.

Senators want an extra day to debate the content of this 1,000-page report, which will then be voted on by the committee on October 26.

It should include at least 11 charges against the president, including “homicide by omission”, “charlatanism” and “crime against humanity”, according to rapporteur Renan Calheiros. Several ministers and three sons of Jair Bolsonaro are also allegedly implicated.

– Singapore: end of quarantine for travelers from eight countries –

Fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries will be able, as of Tuesday, to travel to Singapore without having to undergo quarantine, the city-state now intending to live with the coronavirus.

For months, Singapore, where more than 80% of the inhabitants of the age of being to be vaccinated, adopted a strategy “zero Covid” by closing its borders, carrying out an intense policy of tracing and imposing a containment according to the evolution of the epidemic.

– 4.89 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,895,733 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Monday at 10:00 GMT.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 724,317 dead, followed by Brazil (603,282), India (452,290), Mexico (284,381) and Russia (224,310).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.